Campbell Riverites mourn passing of friendly estuary swan

Buddy the swan, who frequented the estuary and had many admirers, was found dead on Friday.

Floyd Ross, a member of the Tyee Club, said the cause of death is unknown.

Brian Kyle, a local photographer and long time friend of Buddy, buried the bird on one of the estuary islands.

Buddy was a frequent visitor to the Tyee Club, Silver King Lodge and the Trailer Park, Ross said.

He would tap on one of the park residents’ door for food and attention, and at one point waddled his way into the parlour of the owner of Silver King Lodge.

Many other residents of the area and users of the estuary had fond memories of Buddy as he swam alongside kayaks and dragon boats or came right up to people and dogs on the shore.