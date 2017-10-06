Coats for Kids campaign now accepting donations

The free program is offered from October to March

The Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association is once again seeking donations and volunteers for its Coats for Kids campaign.

The Community Partners Association has partnered with Crystal Clean Laundromat and Seabreeze Cleaners for the month of October. Donations of winter coats and clothing can be dropped off at those two locations, where they will be cleaned before being brought in for families to take home.

“We need volunteers who are willing to spend a few hours at the laundromat once or twice a week cleaning the donations,” said Jen Baliant, event organizer with the Community Partners Association.

Baliant says volunteers would only be needed on an on call basis, as the laundromat will call to have items washed and picked up only once or twice a week. Seabreeze Cleaners will wash all donated items themselves before calling to have them picked up.

Volunteers are needed because more often than not there is only one person in the office, and they are unable to leave to pick up the items or spend an hour or two at the laundromat washing them.

“We can’t just close up shop, unfortunately,” Baliant said.

For those looking to donate, any winter clothing item is appreciated, according to Baliant.

Items donated are asked to be new or gently used. Baliant requests all items be in good working order and not in need of repair.

Community Partners Association does not have someone who can fix clothing items in disrepair, such as broken zippers, according to Baliant.

“This is a free service, so we aren’t going to be able to send items away to be fixed,” she explained.

There are winter items available for all ages, from babies to seniors.

Winter boots are in high demand, and are often the first ones to be picked through.

Last year 59 pairs of boots were given out to those in need.

In total 479 clients used this service last year, with a total of 637 winter wear items given out.

The majority of the items used last year were coats, with 333 coats given away.

“Actually the most we gave away last year were adult coats,” said Baliant, adding 136 adult coats were given away.

Coats for Kids is a free program for anyone who is in need. Those in need, are welcome to come to the Community Partners Office at 4930 50 Ave. to find the coat or other winter items needed.

Baliant said a lot of people take advantage of the upcoming clothing swap meet.

“A lot come in to drop off the clothes they don’t need anymore and maybe grab some things they could use,” she explained.

The swap will take place Oct. 23-27.

Items can be donated at Crystal Clean Laundromat or Seabreeze Cleaners until Oct. 31.

Those needing a winter item can go into the Community Partners officer between October and March.

“It depends on how long our winter is, but generally early March is when we pack up our winter items,” said Baliant.