Sylvan Lake Community Garden plots cleaned up for winter. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

Community gardens looking for more involvement

More interest means more expansion and funding

With community gardens sprouting up all over Alberta, Sylvan Lake is looking at how the town compares. At the moment there isn’t enough community interest to warrant asking for funding. However, a group met last night to address the lack of interest, take a look at how the garden is currently doing, discuss possible new locations and started organizing a community garden committee.

“We are always trying to encourage and promote public involvement in our community gardens. The more interest we have, the easier it is to justify garden expansion and relate costs.”” said Cheryl DeBoer, town horticulturist and landscape gardener.

There are currently 11 usable plots on 47 Ave. down towards Westview Drive. During the 2016 growing season less than half of the plots were planted and the ones that were became overgrown and were not tended to on a regular basis. This year the plots were full but not taken care of.

Plots only require a $20 deposit for the year and are completely volunteer run.

DeBoer pointed out that Sylvan Lake has many open green spaces that could potentially be used as garden space. She shared Rocky Mountain House’s concept for community gardens and the wide spread prevalence of community garden spaces she saw in a recent trip to Seattle as inspiration for what Sylvan Lake could potentially do with their community gardens.

To get involved with the community garden committee, email Lara Bechtel: lhdb_lucky@yahoo.com


myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cadet group looking for new members

Just Posted

Community gardens looking for more involvement

More interest means more expansion and funding

Time is running out to have your say about the cannabis framework

Albertans can take an online survey until midnight, Oct. 27

Cadet group looking for new members

Kids 12 - 18 can join the group to participate in summer camps and a variety of activities

Sylvan Lake flu clinics planned

Flu shots will begin on Oct. 23 across the province

Voter turnout down in this election

The voter turnout was estimated to be about 17 per cent, down from previous election

VIDEO: Tragically Hip singer-songwriter Gord Downie dies at 53

Downie had been fighting brain cancer for over a year

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

The scanners are aimed to combat the smuggling of contraband including weapons and drugs

Outspoken Mountie assigned to admin duties for refusing to shave goatee

The 15-year veteran of the force said he believes the RCMP is targeting him

Victim in fatal ammonia leak remembered for his passion and smile

Friends and colleagues remember Lloyd Smith as someone who was always willing to help people

IIO concludes RCMP action not cause of wanted man’s death in Revelstoke

Man linked to Calgary homicide died in Revelstoke following five-hour standoff

Canadian planet hunter seeking alien life

‘The shifting line of what is crazy’ says Toronto-born astrophysicist

Firefighter dies battling wildfire in Alberta

“It’s terrible. It will devastate the community for a while here. He’ll surely be missed.”

Health ministers to talk cannabis, opioids

Health ministers set to discuss cannabis and opioids during two-day meeting in Edmonton

Most Read