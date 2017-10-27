Fitness duo fundraising for Christmas Bureau

Sweat for the Claus will bring the community together to exercise and raise money for families in need

Lacy Chapple and Sarah Hand from Muscle Momma’s Health and Fitness are using their talents to raise money for a worthy cause.

The duo will be holding a “workout fundraiser” to raise money for the Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau.

Sweat for the Claus will donate 100 per cent of proceeds directly to the Christmas Bureau to help families during the holidays.

“We wanted to do something to give back to our community,” explained Chapel. “And times are, rough particularly around the holidays.”

The Christmas Bureau helps families in need celebrate the holidays by providing items to create a meal for Christmas and a few gifts for the children.

The Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau has between 100-150 families register for the program every year.

“We were shocked to hear how many families use the service every year. We just hope to be able to help a few,” said Hand.

Chapple and Hand say they have a goal of raising $1,000 for the Christmas Bureau. According to the Christmas Bureau, it cost roughly $500 for each family registered to receive a box.

If the duo are able to achieve their goal, they will be able to help at least two families celebrate the Christmas holiday.

“I guess you could say we are looking at the number of families we can help rather than a number we can raise,” said Chapple.

The fundraising event will be held over one hour on Nov. 26 at the gym in Beacon Hill Elementary School.

Sweat for the Claus is aimed at women only, those ages 12 and up are welcome to attend.

Chapple and Hand hope to see at least 100 women come to the event.

“We won’t turn anyone away who wants to come have fun, and get a little sweaty for a good cause,” said Hand.

The workout fundraiser is said to be appropriate for all fitness levels. The actual exercise part will take up about 45 minutes of the event.

Though the actual workout isn’t planned yet, both Hand and Chapel say it won’t be intimidating or too complex for anyone to do, despite age or level of experience.

“It isn’t necessarily about the complexity of the exercise, it is getting your heart rate up and working at it that matters,” said Hand, who promised the workout session will be enjoyable.

“We want to see moms and daughters come out to this event together, which is why we are going to make the exercises doable for all levels,” said Chapel.

The fundraiser will have door prizes from sponsors like Sobeys, Canadian Tire, Timber Coffee and Nomads, to name a few.

The duo would love to have more local businesses sponsor the event, though they said prizes are no longer needed.

“We have a lot of door prizes for this event. But if another business would like to give a cash donation, that would be amazing,” said Chapple.

“Every little bit helps us help another family in Sylvan Lake,” said Hand.

The event will also be accepting donations for the Sylvan Lake Food Bank.

Sweat for the Claus will be held on Nov. 26, at Beacon Hill Elementary from 10-11 a.m. Each participant is asked to make a minimum donation $10 for the fundraiser, which will be made at the event.



