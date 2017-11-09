The students worked in groups of four at a time to sort through the school’s waste to discover what can be recycled. The students were shocked by the amount of paper towels that can be recycled as well as the amount of plastics. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Grade 4 students learn ways to reduce waste at school

Leanne Bertram with Clean Conscience Recycling visited the students at Mother Teresa School, Nov. 7

One day of garbage from Mother Teresa School was saved so Grade 4 students could see the waste that could be recycled.

On day of trash resulted in a small mound of trash, and much of it could be recycled, according to Leanne Bertram who was helping the Mme. Tamalyn Tardif’s Grade 4 class sort the recyclables.

After ensure there was no broken glass, or possibly dangerous items in the collections, Grade 4 students went through and sorted the garbage into recyclable items and garbage.

One issue Bertram found in the mix was the use of bags inside bags. In some instances upwards of 25 nearly empty garbage bags were found inside one.

“What is being done is the nearly empty trash bags are being taken and thrown into another, which causes more waste,” explained Bertram. The Grade 4 class immediately recognized much of the items thrown away could be recycled or composted.

The class sorted out items such as food and paper towels that could be composted, deposit items like drink containers that are recyclable, as well as paper and plastics.

The kids seemed to be surprised by what they found while going though it all. One surprise was the food waste.

Many of the kids remarked they were shocked to see practically full apples with only a bite or two taken out of it.

According to Mme. Tardif, the class found seven main problems, and came up with a solution for each. The class will be tackling three large problems first.

“We found more paper towel than we expected considering that our bathrooms only have air dryers,” Tardif explained afterwards.

Paper towels are recyclable and can be composted. Paper towel can be placed in the recycling bins after use, according to Bertram.

Tardif and her class were “alarmed” by the amount of plastic found in the garbage.

A suggestion from the class to limit plastic waste is to empty garbage cans nightly and only replace the bag when the garbage bag is dirty or wet.

“We also considered getting smaller garbage bins to replace the large bins so that smaller bags are going into the trash,” said Tardif.

Another idea the class suggested was to consider a plastic recycling program. This would require students to wash out the plastic containers each day.

According to Tardif, her students already do some recycling in the classroom, but she hoped find out what more could be done by her class, the school and herself.

“We already try to recycle plastic containers. The students wash them out at the sink before putting them in the recycling bin,” said Tardif.

The recycling demonstration is part of the class’s science program, and helped give the students a view of their school’s impact on the environment.

The process allowed the students, and those who came in for a few minutes to take in the process, to think critically and use their problem solving skills to find solutions to the issues found.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Photos: H.J. Cody honours veterans and fallen soldiers

Just Posted

Grade 4 students learn ways to reduce waste at school

Leanne Bertram with Clean Conscience Recycling visited the students at Mother Teresa School, Nov. 7

Curling club starts season with bonspiel and beer

The Sylvan Lake Curling club held their first event of the year over last weekend

Photos: H.J. Cody honours veterans and fallen soldiers

The school held it’s Remembrance Day service on Nov. 8 in the school gym.

Man wanted by police after armed carjacking near Ponoka

Michael Richter, 38, facing numerous charges stemming from incident on Nov. 6

C.P. Blakely gets Butt Ugly

Grade six students learned about the dangers of tobacco Nov. 7

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

Young B.C. climber joins elite global mountain trek group

North Vancouver’s Liz Rose completed the Seven Summits, a series of climbs up the highest mountains on each of the world’s seven continents.

Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

‘Misfits all getting together:’ Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

Kidnapping charges laid against naked suspects

‘Walk of shame:’ Alberta RCMP lay kidnapping charges against naked suspects

Trudeau to meet Myanmar leader at APEC summit in Vietnam

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to meet Myanmar leader Suu Kyi at the APEC summit

Canada’s coastal communities in race against time

Sea level maps show Canada’s coastal communities are in race against time

Expanded parental leave to come into effect by end of year

The federal government will unveil the details of its long-promised changes to parental leave rules

Supreme Court to decide on handling of abandoned oil wells

The Supreme Court of Canada will hear an appeal over a ruling that could allow energy companies to walk away from cleaning up abandoned oil wells

Former Canadian international Adam Kleeberger to coach new rugby generation

Kleeberger retired from elite rugby in the summer of 2015

Most Read

  • Photos: H.J. Cody honours veterans and fallen soldiers

    The school held it’s Remembrance Day service on Nov. 8 in the school gym.

  • Grade 4 students learn ways to reduce waste at school

    Leanne Bertram with Clean Conscience Recycling visited the students at Mother Teresa School, Nov. 7