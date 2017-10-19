Judith Graves gives tips on writing and publishing

Young adult and horror author Judith Graves shared her writing process with a small group of attendees at Viewpoint Lounge, Oct. 13. Graves talked about exploring the countryside for photos to inspire and give her a reference point for descriptions in her books. Five attendees won their own signed copy of her book Under My Skin. Graves also stopped at Mother Teresa School and Fox Run School that morning to speak to the students about her books and writing. Specifically she spoke to the students about setting and creating a scene by using tension. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News