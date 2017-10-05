Large item pick up day is Oct. 10

Residents of Sylvan Lake have until 4:00pm tomorrow to register a maximum of three large household items for pick up. Photo submitted

Sylvan Lake Public Works will be collecting a maximum of three large household items from Sylvan residents on Oct. 10, 11 and 12. Residents must pre-register by 4:00 p.m tomorrow for the service.

The large item pick-up program has been running in Sylvan Lake since 1995. Public Works picks up items left on the curb twice a year – in the spring and in the fall. All items registered are required to be moved out to the curb by 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 to be picked up.

Joanne Gaudet, Communications Officer for the Town says the program is quite popular, particularly with people who do not have the means to haul their items to the waste transfer site. “It’s a welcome service to those who don’t have the luxury of a big truck,” she said.

Items that are accepted for pick up include stoves, washers, couches and chairs. Public Works will not pick up construction debris, automotive parts, appliances containing Freon and loose debris.

“Public Works is pro anything to reduce disposal to the landfill,” Gaudet said.

A related program is the Drop ‘n’ Swap Tent where people can drop off unwanted but reusable items at the waste transfer site. People can come to the waste transfer site during regular business hours to drop off or pick up items. The program will not accept children’s items, bedding, mattresses or anything considered unsafe or broken.

The site is currently running on summer hours which are Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and open late until 8:00p.m. on Wednesdays. The site will switch to shortened winter hours on Nov. 8 and will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Residents of Sylvan Lake have until 4:00pm tomorrow to register for the large item pick up service with Public Works by calling 403-887-2800.



