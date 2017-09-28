National Tree Day celebrated in Sylvan Lake

Grade 9 students helped Town staff plant trees in Hewlett Park for National Tree Day, Sept. 27.

This is the second year of the initiative for the Town, though it is incorporated into the ongoing tree replacement program, according to Joanne Gaudet, communications officer for the Town of Sylvan Lake.

“It is part of an ongoing program and isn’t done just today,” said Gaudet.

This year most of the trees planted in Hewlett Park are larger, more mature trees. The Grade 9 students planted smaller trees in the park, while Town staff worked to plant the larger trees.

Last year staff and students planted smaller trees in in the cemetery near the dog park.

“The students are shown by staff how to dig, plant, and protect the trees,” Gaudet said.

Autumn is said to be a great time to plant trees, and tips and care information can be found on the Town website, www.sylvanlake.ca.

“Fall is actually a great time to plant trees and shrubs, and residents of Sylvan Lake are encouraged to plant their own to help mark the occasion.”

Planting trees as windbreaks on residential properties can reduce heating and cooling costs by an estimated 15 per cent. Planting trees through out town also provides many benefits to human health and lifestyle.

Trees contribute human health, reduced crime rates, increased home value and decreased noise pollution, as well and providing a healthier ecosystem.

