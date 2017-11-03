File photo

Nominate a great kid

Sixteen young Albertans will receive award for service in the spring

Know a great kid in the community? Nominate them for the Great Kids Award, first introduced in 1999 to recognize their positive influence in the community. The award to be presented in early 2018 is for kids who have contributed to building stronger communities in the middle of challenging circumstances such as physical and mental illness or difficult living situations.

Albertans can nominate youth between the ages of five and 18. Sixteen children and youth from around Alberta will be recognized. The winners will be presented with the award at a ceremony in the spring 0f 2018. The award ceremony is sponsored by Fantasyland Hotel and the youth along with their parents will be given a free night at the hotel as well as an attractions pass to the mall.

“I’ve been so inspired by the stories of Great Kids who are changing the lives of others and leading in their communities. I encourage Albertans to celebrate these children and youth because they are examples to all Albertans of what can be accomplished in the face of adversity,” Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services, said in an official statement.

Winners from last year accomplished many things including raising thousands of dollars for a research charity, mentoring other children with visual impairments while being impaired themselves, and working with a classmate to help them understand cancer better while going thorough it themselves.

For more information on nominating a young leader, visit greatkids.alberta.ca. Nominations close at 4 p.m. Nov. 24.


