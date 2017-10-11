Photo: Coolest ride to school ever

Jaylen Waldo, a Grade 3 student at Steffie Wioma School, won the best ride to school. She was joined for the ride by her younger brother and sister. Waldo was one of four local students who won a ride to school in a fire truck. Each winner completed a fire evacuation plan for their home to be entered into the competition. The competition was a part of Fire Prevention Week which runs from Oct. 8-14. Jayden Knelson, Grade 3 from Beacon Hill School; Lexi Marsh, Grade 2 from Our Lady of the Rosary School and Camille Nielsen, Grade 4 from Mother Teresa School all won a trip to school in a fire truck during Fire Prevention Week. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News.