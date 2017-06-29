Photo: Donation to Benalto Rodeo

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY DOUG LANTZ
Doug Lantz from Squeeky Kleen Car Wash donated $4,000 to the Benalto Ag Society.
Doug Lantz from Squeeky Kleen Car Wash donated $4,000 to the Benalto Ag Society.
PHOTO SUBMITTED BY DOUG LANTZ
Doug Lantz from Squeeky Kleen Car Wash donated $4,000 to the Benalto Ag Society.
The grand opening of the facility was June 12 and 20
The new park will temporarily take the place of Wild Rapids Waterslide Park
Test your knowledge about Canada’s history
An estimated 150 donors are needed from Central Alberta
New developments to Gasoline Alley to accomodate increased traffic in area.