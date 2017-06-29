Photo: Donation to Benalto Rodeo

RODEO DONATION - John Bystrom [left], and Neal Arksey with the Benalto Ag Society accept a cheque from Doug Lantz, with Squeeky Kleen Car Wash. Lantz presented a cheque for $4,000 to the Ag Society, which go towards the purchase of a calf chute [pictured in the background]. This year marks the the centennial anniversary of one of the oldest rodeos in North America: the Benalto Fair and Stampede. PHOTO SUBMITTED BY DOUG LANTZ