Young adult and horror author Judth Graves stopped at Mother Teresa School and Fox Run School Friday morning to speak to the students about her books and writing. Specifically she spoke to the students about setting and creating a scene by using tension. She says this is because young students often have dificulty writting the setting of a story. Graves also did a presentation on writing and publishing through the library that evening. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Photo: Judith Graves speaks to students at Mother Teresa School

The horror author spoke to the school on Oct. 13

By Megan Roth

