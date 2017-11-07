Photo: Learning empathy with bunnies

The students are learning about what makes bunnies happy and how to tell when they are nervous or scared. Mountain is also showing the Grade 4 students who to tell when another person is nervous or scared, just like the bunnies. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Ley-Anne Mountain from Naturally Nurtured teaches Grade 4 students about empathy using bunnies

By Megan Roth

Photos: Steffie Woima students show off costumes at Bethany

