Photo: Nunavut children’s author enthralls students

Michael Kusugak, a author of twelve children’s books, came to visit C.P. Blakely this week to share stories from Nunavut with the students. Kusugak’s upbringing in the traditional Inuit lifestyle inspired books like: The Littlest Sled Dog, The Curse of the Shaman, T is for Territories, Northern Lights: The Soccer Trails, winner of the Ruth Schwartz Award; and My Arctic 1, 2, 3.