Photo: Nunavut children’s author enthralls students

Michael Kusugak visited C.P. Blakely this week to share stories

Michael Kusugak, a author of twelve children’s books, came to visit C.P. Blakely this week to share stories from Nunavut with the students. Kusugak’s upbringing in the traditional Inuit lifestyle inspired books like: The Littlest Sled Dog, The Curse of the Shaman, T is for Territories, Northern Lights: The Soccer Trails, winner of the Ruth Schwartz Award; and My Arctic 1, 2, 3.

Previous story
Beacon Hill playground receives grant for playground

Just Posted

Photo: Nunavut children’s author enthralls students

Michael Kusugak visited C.P. Blakely this week to share stories

WATCH: Lacombe resident sees remarkable recovery after collision

Former Lacoka Female Hockey athlete Amanda Burt speaks to her recovery after a major collision

Red Deer RCMP seize shotguns, counterfeit currency linked to stolen vehicle

Suspects also charged with firearms and stolen vehicle offences

Beacon Hill playground receives grant for playground

Fortis Alberta awarded one of their Community in Action grants to the elementary school

Sylvan Family Health Centre receives award

The Patient’s Medical Home Outstanding Family Practice award was handed out Oct. 31

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

VIDEO: New York governor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.

Eight people died in the attack in Manhattan

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

Bring back safe prison tattooing to protect health: federal ombudsman

Unsafe tattooing can spread HIV and hepatitis between inmates

Conflict-of-interest screens working well, Trudeau cabinet ministers say

Allegations of conflict of interest that have stalked Finance Minister Bill Morneau

Doctor says Canadian-led heart valve surgery details will ‘blow people’s minds’

Vancouver’s Dr. David Wood led a study involving 411 patients

Abandoning a boat in Canadian waters will no longer be legal: Garneau

600 derelict vessels already sit in Canadian waters

FBI’s first blows: Trump campaign boss charged; aide flips into Russia witness

Manafort and Gates plead not guilty to all charges

Most Read

  • Photo: Nunavut children’s author enthralls students

    Michael Kusugak visited C.P. Blakely this week to share stories