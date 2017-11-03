Kathrine Nelson (centre right) from Scotiabank presents Noah Moore and John Lincoln from Friends of Sylvan Lake Library a cheque for $774. Also present for the photo was Meghan McWade from Scotiabank (centre left), Caroline Vandriel and Marilyn Kowalski. Scotiabank raised funds for FOSLL through bake sales and a book sale over the summer. The money raised went towards two author visits in October. FOSLL raised the remaining funds for the visits. McWade said the bank would be happy to partner again next year, and hopes to break the $1,000 mark. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Photo: Scotiabank donation to FOSLL

The Sylvan Lake branch raised more than $700 for FOSLL

By Megan Roth

