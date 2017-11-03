Photo: Scotiabank donation to FOSLL

By Megan Roth
The Sylvan Lake branch raised more than $700 for FOSLL
C.P. Blakely students are participating in the Canadian Music Class Challenge
Chief Administrative Officer, Betty Osmond is working her last year with the Town
After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY
The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign
A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.
Family identifies trucker killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash as father of nine
RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux
Eight people died in the attack in Manhattan
McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple
None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing
Fox Run fundraised with a haunted house over Halloween
Sixteen young Albertans will receive award for service in the spring