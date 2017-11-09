Paul Murray (left) and Taylor Lunde act as the flag party, along with two other students, during the Remembrance Day service at H.J. Cody School, Nov. 11. The service was also attended by a member of the Sylvan Lake Legion Branch No. 212 and a RCMP officer. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Photos: H.J. Cody honours veterans and fallen soldiers

The school held it’s Remembrance Day service on Nov. 8 in the school gym.

By Megan Roth

The school held it’s Remembrance Day service on Nov. 8 in the school gym.

 

Trumpet player Ashley Tait plays “The Last Post” during the service on Nov. 8. The school and its guests recognized a moment of silence as is traditional of remembrance services.

