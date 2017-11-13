Photos: Remembrance Day honoured in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake and Royal Canadian Legion honoured past and present veterans at two services, Nov. 11

The NexSource Centre was full as many people came out to honour veterans who have served Canada in past and present conflicts.

The service, which was just over an hour long, was presided over by Chaplain Rev. Jin Woo Kim, who spoke about all major conflicts Canada has been apart of since World War 1.

“I am especially grateful to Canada for their role in aiding my country in the 1950s,” Woo said, speaking of the Korean War, which was fought from June, 1950 to July, 1953.

Two students from H.J. Cody, Starla Fifield and Brynne Takhar, read their winning submission for the 2016 Literary Contest.

Many groups, organizations, businesses, dignitaries and family members placed a wreath at the cenotaph, with the 41 Signal Regiment, 2 Squadron from Red Deer who standing in vigil.

Later in the afternoon, a small service was held at the cenotaph in Memorial Park. There a small group of locals waited for the Colour Party and dignitaries.

After a moment of silence, four wreaths were lain at the cenotaph, for Canada, Alberta, the Town of Sylvan Lake and the Royal Canadian Legion.

This service was small and short, but the quiet was poignant as Mayor Sean McIntyre and Ed Stevenson, president of the Legion Branch 212, laid the four wreaths in remembrance.

 

