Photos: Zombies over run Sylvan Lake for annual Zombie Walk

Sylvan Lake was briefly invaded by a small force of zombies over the weekend, though thankfully they were fought off.

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hosted it’s sixth annual zombie walk Sept. 14, and it was open to people of all ages and families as well.

For possibly the first time in the walk’s history, the zombies out numbered the survivors, or hunters as the walk called them.

Unfortunately, this year saw a lack of medics, and some zombies played a dual role in the epic colour battle.

Normally the walk culminates in a Nerf gun battle, this year was a little different.

Using a mixture or corn starch and food colouring, combatants were given a different colour based on their team; blue for healers, red for hunters and green for zombies.

Those involved were covered in the coloured powered by the end of the game and walked back to the Library for snacks and prizes for best costume.

Some zombies switched sides for a while to act as healers, utilizing blue powder, for the game, to ensure some players were able to continue to play.

Sometimes, zombies even turn on each other. Towards the end of the game, it became a free-for-all with every players using up what was left of the coloured “attack” powder. Photos by Megan Roth

A horde of zombies were spotted passing by the Sylvan Lake Dairy Queen one afternoon late last week. Afterwards the same zombies were spotted once again at the Library, though this time covered in red, green and blue powder.

Towards the end of the game, which took place at the soccer field at C.P. Blakely School, there was little difference in the colours used for which team. Pictured is two zombies teaming up against a hunter, though they used what was meant to be blue healer powder.