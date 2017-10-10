Popcorn sales keep Scouts adventuring

Last year’s Beaver Scouts were able to reach their fundraising goals and were rewarded with a Pie Day, where they could throw cream pies into the faces of their leaders. This year the Beaver Scouts, ages 5-7 have doubled in size, while sadly the Cub Scouts, ages 8-10, have gone down in number. Photo submitted.

The Sylvan Lake Scouts group are going door-to-door selling popcorn

Young Sylvan Lakers are going door-to-door selling popcorn, to promote leadership, entrepreneurship and mathematical skills.

The Sylvan Lake Scouts have begun their largest fundraiser of the year by selling popcorn to the community.

This year the Sylvan Lake Scout groups hope to raise $50,000.

“This community is just excellent,” said Jody Chimuk, a Scout Leader and the group’s treasurer. “Even if they aren’t able to buy anything everyone is courteous and kind and helpful.

The Sylvan Lake Scouts have in the passed managed to raise $50,000, and there have been many times they have been close.

According to Chimuk, selling popcorn also helps the sellers gain confidence, especially when speaking with those they do not know.

Because they go door-to-door the Scouts will be speaking to many people who they do not know.

“They gain a lot of confidence through this. I think it really helps them talk to new people,” said Chimuk.

The fundraiser also gives those involved a healthy dose of competition.

The Scouts love to see who is raising the most, while trying to meet initiative goals.

One goal the group loves to meet is raising enough money to throw cream pies in their leaders faces.

“They have a lot of fun and get competitive about who is raising the most, but it never gets to be too much,” according to Chimuk.

A large amount of the money raised through popcorn sales will say with the local branch.

Roughly 40 per cent of the funds raises stay with the local troupe.

The Sylvan Lake Scouts have raised a lot of money in the past years through popcorn sales. In recent years they raised the second most in the area, and are in the top 10 for all of Canada.

“This fundraiser really helps keep our fees low. Scouts is already a cheaper activity for kids, our fundraising helps keep it that way,” Chimuk said.

On top of keeping fees low for the group, the fundraiser also helps to pay for outings and events the group takes over the course of the year.

The group has gone on canoe trips, dog sledding in Banff and learned about archery at Circle Square Ranch.

The fundraiser also helps to may for necessary items such as rent.

A portion on the proceeds also go towards Regional and National Jamboree for all the Scouts across Canada, and even the world.

The next one is planned for 2019 on Vancouver Island.

The Scouts will be selling popcorn until Oct. 19. Prices for the popcorn, which ranges from popping corn to a “Cheese Lover’s Trio”, can be purchased through a Scout. Prices begin at

$10 for Popping Corn and go up to $65 for the “Chocolate Lover’s Collection”.

The next major fundraiser the Scouts hold is a bottle drive later in the year.

“We only need to hold the two, we raise enough money to provide for the kids and keep our fees low,” said Chimuk.

The Scouts will also be holding their annual food drive on Oct. 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.



