Dignitaries lay wreaths for Canada, Alberta, the Town of Sylvan Lake and the Royal Canadian Legion at last year’s service. Dignitaries will again lay wreaths in remembrance at the cenotaph in Memorial Park on Nov. 11. File Photos

Remembrance Day services to be held in Sylvan Lake

Two services will be held in Sylvan Lake on Nov. 11

Sylvan Lake is prepared for it Remembrance Day services on Nov. 11.

There will be two public services for Remembrance Day this year, the first of which will be held at the NexSource Centre.

The public service at the NexSource Centre will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, with the parade march. The event will continue and include a moment of silence at 11 a.m.

Those planning to attend the ceremony at he NexSource are asked to come around 10 a.m. to be in place and ready for the parade to begin at 10:30 a.m.

“This is the big service,” explained Ed Stevenson, branch president of the Sylvan Lake Legion. “This is the event that everyone goes to.”

The Legion will also be holding a ceremony at the cenotaph at 2 p.m. The Legion continues to hold a small service at the cenotaph for any who wish to go as a tradition.

When the town was still small, the cenotaph was the location of the main, and at the time only, Remembrance Day service in Sylvan Lake.

The Legion members, the Colour Party as well as dignitaries will march from the Legion to the cenotaph in Memorial Park at 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.

At this ceremony wreaths will be laid for Canada, Alberta, the Town of Sylvan Lake, and The Royal Canadian Legion.

“We only lay four wreaths at this service. The rest are all done at the large service in the morning,” said Stevenson.

Those who wish to attend both services, or can only make it to one, are welcome to. The Remembrance Day service is open to the public.

In between the two services, there will be a lunch served at the Legion. The lunch will be served at the Legion at 12 p.m. on Nov. 11, and will be served by the Ladies Auxiliary. Everyone is welcomed to attend, Stevenson says.

Later in the afternoon the Legion will also be holding a dance, for anyone interested.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Photo: Learning empathy with bunnies

Just Posted

Legion’s Poppy Campaign has successful run in Sylvan

The Sylvan Lake Legion has been selling poppies in town since Oct. 29.

Remembrance Day services to be held in Sylvan Lake

Two services will be held in Sylvan Lake on Nov. 11

McDermott: Forward is a pace

Scott McDermott’s weekly column about health and wellness

Photo: Learning empathy with bunnies

Ley-Anne Mountain from Naturally Nurtured teaches Grade 4 students about empathy using bunnies

Photos: Steffie Woima students show off costumes at Bethany

Mme Beagan’s Grade 5 class walked to Bethany Sylvan Lake on Halloween

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

Trump: Texas mass shooting is about mental health, not guns

Church gunman who killed 26 was court-martialed, discharged from Air Force

Ben Affleck says he wants to be ‘part of the solution’

After condemning Harvey Weinstein’s actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct

CRA vows action on Canadian tax evaders exposed in Paradise Papers

Names exposed include Brian Mulroney, Paul Martin and Jean Chretien and the Queen

Regulator rejects Via Rail’s efforts to limit wheelchair access

Rules said all trains coast to coast must double their capacity to accommodate mobility aids

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ rumbles to $121M box-office debut

The big opening cements the unlikely breakthrough of New Zealand director Taika Waititi

Ex-Gitmo captive set to sue Canada for $50 million for alleged complicity in torture

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had no comment given the pending legal proceedings

26 killed in deadliest mass shooting in Texas history: governor

Gunman is said to be a young male in his early 20s

VIDEO: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

Netflix has severed ties with the House of Cards star

Most Read