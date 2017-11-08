Remembrance Day services to be held in Sylvan Lake

Two services will be held in Sylvan Lake on Nov. 11

Dignitaries lay wreaths for Canada, Alberta, the Town of Sylvan Lake and the Royal Canadian Legion at last year’s service. Dignitaries will again lay wreaths in remembrance at the cenotaph in Memorial Park on Nov. 11. File Photos

Sylvan Lake is prepared for it Remembrance Day services on Nov. 11.

There will be two public services for Remembrance Day this year, the first of which will be held at the NexSource Centre.

The public service at the NexSource Centre will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, with the parade march. The event will continue and include a moment of silence at 11 a.m.

Those planning to attend the ceremony at he NexSource are asked to come around 10 a.m. to be in place and ready for the parade to begin at 10:30 a.m.

“This is the big service,” explained Ed Stevenson, branch president of the Sylvan Lake Legion. “This is the event that everyone goes to.”

The Legion will also be holding a ceremony at the cenotaph at 2 p.m. The Legion continues to hold a small service at the cenotaph for any who wish to go as a tradition.

When the town was still small, the cenotaph was the location of the main, and at the time only, Remembrance Day service in Sylvan Lake.

The Legion members, the Colour Party as well as dignitaries will march from the Legion to the cenotaph in Memorial Park at 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.

At this ceremony wreaths will be laid for Canada, Alberta, the Town of Sylvan Lake, and The Royal Canadian Legion.

“We only lay four wreaths at this service. The rest are all done at the large service in the morning,” said Stevenson.

Those who wish to attend both services, or can only make it to one, are welcome to. The Remembrance Day service is open to the public.

In between the two services, there will be a lunch served at the Legion. The lunch will be served at the Legion at 12 p.m. on Nov. 11, and will be served by the Ladies Auxiliary. Everyone is welcomed to attend, Stevenson says.

Later in the afternoon the Legion will also be holding a dance, for anyone interested.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter