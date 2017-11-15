Photo submitted

Snow angels needed to volunteer

Fifteen Sylvan Lake residents are on a waiting list for snow removal service

Fifteen people are on a waiting list for a “snow angel” to shovel snow for them this winter. With more of the white stuff on the way and dropping temperatures, volunteers are needed to help meet the needs of those in our community who are not able to get out and shovel their sidewalks.

Sylvan Lake residents who qualify to have someone come clear their driveways are those who are 65 years of age or older and are not living with anyone or near to someone who is physically capable of doing the job for them.

The program also applies to seniors who have an annual gross income that falls in line with the Alberta Government financial assistance for seniors programs, a single senior with an annual gross income of $26,400 or less or a senior couple with an annual gross income of $43,000 or less.

Not only seniors qualify for the volunteer service. If a resident has a condition or disability, temporary or permanent that makes it impossible to shovel snow themselves, they are also able to benefit from the services of a snow angel.

Volunteers can sign up as individuals, families, organizations or businesses to shovel driveways for those who qualify for the service.

To volunteer, call the Volunteer Centre at (403)887-1137 ext. 233 or email the centre at volunteer@sylvanlake.ca.


myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com
