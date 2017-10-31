Socktober brings in a pile of socks for the homeless

Fox Run students to help keep those on the street warm with donated socks

October was Socktober at Fox Run School with the students and staff bringing in new or slightly used socks to be donated to the homeless in the surrounding area. 220 pairs of socks were collected by the school in this first ever event.

The grade seven renaissance team discovered the fundraiser through the website SoulPancake and Kid President who started the event in an effort to make life a little better for the over 600,000 homeless people living on the streets in the United States.

All month the class advertised and promoted the fundraiser through posters and morning announcements to encourage students and teachers to bring in whatever socks they could. To promote Socktober even further, eager students planned a crazy sock and pyjama day on October 13 in hopes that their peers will become more involved and recognize why they doing this fundraiser.

“I think that it is very important that we take care of all of our citizens whether they live in a house or on the street,” said one of the grade seven students.

-Myra Nicks with Fox Run reporter Kellen McLean



