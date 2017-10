Family and friends gutted pumpkins, carved their favourite faces and lit up their pumpkins at the annual Sylvan Lake Library Family Pumpkin Carving Event, Oct. 25. Left to right: Breanna Gulak, Daegan Gulak, Zaymien Weaver, Dusty Gulak and Jamie Geissler Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

Eight families signed up to carve pumpkins at the Sylvan Lake Library on Wednesday night. The blustery night blew in a total of 32 people who took advantage of the free materials provided to create jack-o-lantern masterpieces.



myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com

