Sylvan Lake Child Care Society donates $5,000

The Sylvan Lake Child Care Society donated $5,000 to the Sylvan Lake Spray Park fundraising initiative.
Cindy Pelletier and Josee Kykkanen are shown presenting the cheque to the Sylvan Lake Spray Park Co-Chair, Megan Chernoff-Hanson.
Their donation will help purchase a small water feature, recognition on the Donor Wall, photo opportunities and more.
You are Superheroes! Fundraising is on-going and many sponsor opportunities are available.
The Spray Park will be located at Leader Field.
Know what’s happening and follow their Facebook page: Sylvan Lake Spray Park.