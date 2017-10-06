Sylvan Lake Child Care Society donates $5,000

Funds will support the Sylvan Lake Spray Park fundraising initiative

The Sylvan Lake Child Care Society donated $5,000 to the Sylvan Lake Spray Park fundraising initiative.

Cindy Pelletier and Josee Kykkanen are shown presenting the cheque to the Sylvan Lake Spray Park Co-Chair, Megan Chernoff-Hanson.

Their donation will help purchase a small water feature, recognition on the Donor Wall, photo opportunities and more.

You are Superheroes! Fundraising is on-going and many sponsor opportunities are available.

The Spray Park will be located at Leader Field.

Know what’s happening and follow their Facebook page: Sylvan Lake Spray Park.