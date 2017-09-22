Sylvan Lake couple expande their garden in an unusual way

The coup have started to grow crops in a usually neglected area of a property

When one thinks of their garden, it is often a nice square plot in the backyard, or possible alongside the house.

One Sylvan Lake couple have taken their garden one step further.

There is a strip of land that is generally neglected, and probably rarely even mowed on most properties. The small bit of land between the alley and the fence.

Pat and Wayne Gordon, residents in Pierview, have chosen to utilize this bit of land, that normally just collects debris and weeds, as part of their garden.

But not just any part of their garden, the couple has chosen to plant crops.

Corn, squash, sunflowers and pumpkin have all been planted in this small space.

The corn has reached roughly eight feet tall, while the sunflowers have reached close to 12 feet.

The duo are even looking at expanding their crop collection next year by planting potatoes as well.

