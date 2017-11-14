Taylor McCarthy, Jadyn Habinski and Sara Koch of the House of Music performed “O Holy Night” at last year’s Spirit of the Yuletide festival. File Photo

Sylvan prepares for festive season with Light up the Night

Light up the Night and the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival is Dec. 1-2

Sylvan Lake is gearing up for the Christmas season with the annual Light up the Night festival.

Light up the Night coincides with the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival and Market which runs from Dec. 1-2 this years.

There are a few changes to this year’s line up, including the date. It was announced earlier this year that the festival would be moved back so as not to compete with Red Deer’s Festival of Trees.

The event is free and includes a kids’ zone with face painting, bouncy castles as well as crafts. There will also a Christmas market with vendors to showcase their Christmas wares. As of Nov. 12, the market is completely booked for vendors.

There will also be raffle tables, draws and silent auctions as well as local entertainment.

The yuletide festival is expected to be three times bigger than in years past.

Santa and Mrs. Claus also make an appearance, before riding in the parade.

A new change this year is the date of the Santa Claus Parade and fireworks. This year they will be held on the Saturday, Dec. 2.

Holding the parade on Saturday gives participants all day to prepare, and parents and children time to get downtown without being rushed after school.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2, all participant are asked to register their float by Nov. 29 with the Town.

Following the parade, the Town will once again be hosting a fireworks display at the pier. The fireworks show is expected to begin at 6:15 p.m.

Following the fireworks will be the lighting of the Winter Village, another new addition this year. The lighting of the village will also begin the planter parade voting which will run until Dec. 19.

The winter village will be housed at the pier throughout the winter, and will get a little bigger each year until the entire pier is covered in lights.

Don’t forget to grab your tickets for a special breakfast with Santa. The busy man is taking the time to spend time in Sylvan Lake and meeting and the good boys and girls in town.

There will be two sitting with Santa on Dec. 2, the first from 8:30-10 a.m. and the second sitting following from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the multi campus gym at 2 Falcon Ridge Dr.

Tickets for Breakfast with Santa are available at the NexSource Centre, and can be purchased in advance only.

The Snake Lake Brewing Company is sponsoring sleigh rides in the park on Dec. 1 and 2. The free rides will begin in the Centennial Park South Parking Lot and run between 1 and 9 p.m. on both days.

The Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival will be housed at the NexSource Centre and runs from 4-10 p.m. on Dec 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Money raised through selling Christmas trees, auction items and raffle tickets will be donated to charity along with donations from sponsors. This year the yuletide festival will be donating to the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service, the Sylvan Lake Food Bank and the Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau.

More information about the yuletide festival can be found at www.spiritofsylvanyuletide.com.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Photos: Remembrance Day honoured in Sylvan Lake

Just Posted

Sylvan prepares for festive season with Light up the Night

Light up the Night and the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival is Dec. 1-2

Lakers lose at Fog Bowl

H.J. Cody Lakers travelled to Lethbridge for provincial semi-finals, Nov. 10

Photos: Pee Wee A and B Lakers host tournament

The two pee wee teams hosted a tournament Nov. 10-12 at the NexSource Centre

Inmate at Bowden Institution dies

Corrections Canada continues to investigate circumstances surrounding death

WATCH: Domestic Abuse Response Team offers 24/7 support to ER patients

Partnership between the Red Deer Regional Hospital and The Outreach Centre make program possible

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

B.C. residents call on Parks Canada to not kill beavers

A battle has started on South Pender Island where residents are vowing to save beavers

Stories from the overdose crisis’ front lines

Drug users and first responders share stories from the B.C. overdose crisis’ front lines

Donair Cam: Watch your meat on the spit

Halifax’s official food now live streaming 24 hours a day

Father of missing B.C. woman fundraises for drones to help in search

“We’ll fight this right to the very end,” said Simpson. ”We’ll bring our daughter home and lay her to rest here.”

Home sales in B.C. rise in October

Home sales in B.C. rise in October despite higher prices, less choice

Vancouver summit to combat use of child soldiers

The international community has been quietly working on the so-called Vancouver Principles for some time

Global carbon pollution on the rise

Global carbon pollution rises after three straight flat years

Most Read

  • Sylvan prepares for festive season with Light up the Night

    Light up the Night and the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival is Dec. 1-2