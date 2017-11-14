Sylvan prepares for festive season with Light up the Night

Light up the Night and the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival is Dec. 1-2

Sylvan Lake is gearing up for the Christmas season with the annual Light up the Night festival.

Light up the Night coincides with the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival and Market which runs from Dec. 1-2 this years.

There are a few changes to this year’s line up, including the date. It was announced earlier this year that the festival would be moved back so as not to compete with Red Deer’s Festival of Trees.

The event is free and includes a kids’ zone with face painting, bouncy castles as well as crafts. There will also a Christmas market with vendors to showcase their Christmas wares. As of Nov. 12, the market is completely booked for vendors.

There will also be raffle tables, draws and silent auctions as well as local entertainment.

The yuletide festival is expected to be three times bigger than in years past.

Santa and Mrs. Claus also make an appearance, before riding in the parade.

A new change this year is the date of the Santa Claus Parade and fireworks. This year they will be held on the Saturday, Dec. 2.

Holding the parade on Saturday gives participants all day to prepare, and parents and children time to get downtown without being rushed after school.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2, all participant are asked to register their float by Nov. 29 with the Town.

Following the parade, the Town will once again be hosting a fireworks display at the pier. The fireworks show is expected to begin at 6:15 p.m.

Following the fireworks will be the lighting of the Winter Village, another new addition this year. The lighting of the village will also begin the planter parade voting which will run until Dec. 19.

The winter village will be housed at the pier throughout the winter, and will get a little bigger each year until the entire pier is covered in lights.

Don’t forget to grab your tickets for a special breakfast with Santa. The busy man is taking the time to spend time in Sylvan Lake and meeting and the good boys and girls in town.

There will be two sitting with Santa on Dec. 2, the first from 8:30-10 a.m. and the second sitting following from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the multi campus gym at 2 Falcon Ridge Dr.

Tickets for Breakfast with Santa are available at the NexSource Centre, and can be purchased in advance only.

The Snake Lake Brewing Company is sponsoring sleigh rides in the park on Dec. 1 and 2. The free rides will begin in the Centennial Park South Parking Lot and run between 1 and 9 p.m. on both days.

The Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival will be housed at the NexSource Centre and runs from 4-10 p.m. on Dec 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Money raised through selling Christmas trees, auction items and raffle tickets will be donated to charity along with donations from sponsors. This year the yuletide festival will be donating to the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service, the Sylvan Lake Food Bank and the Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau.

More information about the yuletide festival can be found at www.spiritofsylvanyuletide.com.



