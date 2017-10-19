Sylvan’s talent on display for fundraising show

Sylvan Lake is full of talented individuals, and the Sylvan Lake Refugee Project is putting them in the spotlight for one night.

A fundraiser for the Refugee Project, Sylvan’s Got Talent brings together the community for a night of fun and entertainment for a talent show similar to the popular reality T.V. show America’s Got Talent.

The show, held on Nov. 3 at Gospel Chapel, showcases the talents of 20 groups and individuals between the ages of five to 75.

“Most of the acts are singers or vocalists, but there are a few others, like a couple of break dancers,’ explained June Rivers, one of the show’s organizers.

The idea for the fundraising event was conceived by Rivers husband, John. Rivers says the two enjoy watching the reality shows like Dancing with the Stars and America’s Got Talent.

“Sylvan Lake has so many talented people in different areas. This is a great chance to see just a glimpse of what our community has to offer.”

Thirty-five acts auditioned for the show at the beginning of the month. Only 20 were chose to perform and compete in the show.

Rivers said choosing the top 20 acts was difficult for the judges, but the ones chosen were a little more polished and ready for performance.

“Those who weren’t chosen were certainly talented, and given another year or two to work on their nerves and act I think they will be outstanding,” said Rivers.

Rivers hopes to see the show bring in $5,000 for the Sylvan Lake Refugee Project. She says the money will be raised through ticket sales, minute-to-win-it and silent auction.

The community and business owners have been very supportive of the Refugee Project and of the upcoming show.

Local businesses have donated to the prizes and silent auction items for guests and winners.

“The community has been great and so open to helping us. Whether its with this show or with the project as a whole,” explained Rivers.

Both Boston Pizza and Booster Juice have contributed to the minute-to-win-it prizes. The prizes for the winners is being kept a surprise.

While the actual prizes are being kept secret, Rivers was able to say the approximate value of the first, second and third place prizes.

The third place prize has an approximate value $420 with second place winning a prize worth around $780.

The grand prize for first place is expected to be worth approximately $1,300.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has helped us, by donating or volunteering. It’s just great to see our community is so willing to help those in need,” said Rivers.

The money raised for the Refugee Project will go towards helping the four families coming to live and work in Sylvan Lake.

In total, the Sylvan Lake Ministerial is privately sponsoring 21 people to make a better life in Canada through the Sylvan Lake Refugee Project.

“These people have been through awful, terrible things and are in a place where they really don’t have any quality of life,” Rivers said.

Currently the four families have been approved to come to Canada, but are waiting for their visas to go through.

The Canadian Embassy in Lebanon is currently backed up, causing the wait for the refugees longer than initially planned.

The Refugee Project has been told to expect the families to arrive in Canada sometime next spring. Originally the four families were to come to Canada by the end of this year.

The talent show, Sylvan’s Got Talent will be held at the Gospel Chapel on Nov. 3, with the event beginning at 7 p.m.

The 20 contestants are:

Andrew Warnick – singer/pianist

Kate & Mitch – singers/pianist/guitarist

Stephanie Warnick – singer/pianist

The Johnson Brothers – violinist and guitarist

TJ2 – musical theatre

Ainsley Elisa – singer/pianist

Alexis Moreside – singer

Coryn Tardiff – singer

Crystal Sanderson – singer

Don Palm – comedic singer/songwriter

Elijah Fullerton – singer

Grace Allred – cellist

Harry Duchak – singer

John Walsh – violinist/storyteller

Ken Rempel – singer/guitarist

Kristen Sandberg – singer

Sebastian Reinhart – hip hop dancer

Stryder and Sabotage – hip hop/break dancers

Sylvan’s Got Talent has also secured Mayor Sean McIntyre, Scott McDermott and Megan Epp as the judges for the show.

Tickets are currently available for $10 each and can be purchased Timber Coffee and both Shopper’s Drug Mart locations in Sylvan Lake.



