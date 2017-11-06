Watch: Library celebrates winter around the world

Neilson brothers Zy and Roque enjoyed cupcakes while sitting in paw-shaped seats at the library before heading outside to paint the snow at the library’s Winter Wonderland event Nov. 4. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

Winter celebrations from around the world popped up at Sylvan Lake Municipal Library on Nov. 4 with stations around the library and outside to showcase a variety of cultures. About twenty participants registered ahead of time but since the holiday areas were scattered throughout the library as well as the program room, there was plenty of room for everyone who showed up.

The young adults book section was set up to showcase Chinese New Year with colouring sheets featuring a bone, paw prints and dog to celebrate 2018 being the year of the dog. Children were encouraged to learn more about Chinese New Year with a variety of books like Sam and the Lucky Money, The Run Away Wok and Happy Chinese New Year Kai-lan!

The juvenile book section hosted colouring sheets and books celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

Programmer, Corrie Brown gathered together kids hopped up on sugary cupcakes to head outside and light sparklers for Diwali and paint the snow.

