Watch: Scared students feed food bank

The local food bank was fed with the donations of scared students visiting the haunted house at Fox Run over their lunch hour on Oct. 30 and 31. The entry fee was two dollars and students also brought food items to donate. The fundraiser brought in a total of $300 and a few food items.

Fox Run has has supported a variety of local and global charities over the years and this year’s fees are being donated to the local food bank in an event called “We Scare for Hunger.”

So exactly how scary was the haunted house? Watch the video to find out:

The grade seven and eight Renaissance team worked for weeks in advance to plan and make the perfect haunted house a reality. From building props to setting up and decorating for the spooky adventure, the team worked together to create the haunted house for the fundraiser. Inspiration was provided by the popular blockbuster movie It with clowns featuring prominently throughout the creepy journey.

“I think that a haunted house is a great way to show our Halloween spirit and donate to a local cause,” shared one of the team members.

– Myra Nicks with Fox Run reporter Kellen McLean



myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter