Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

Watch: Scared students feed food bank

Fox Run fundraised with a haunted house over Halloween

The local food bank was fed with the donations of scared students visiting the haunted house at Fox Run over their lunch hour on Oct. 30 and 31. The entry fee was two dollars and students also brought food items to donate. The fundraiser brought in a total of $300 and a few food items.

Fox Run has has supported a variety of local and global charities over the years and this year’s fees are being donated to the local food bank in an event called “We Scare for Hunger.”

So exactly how scary was the haunted house? Watch the video to find out:

The grade seven and eight Renaissance team worked for weeks in advance to plan and make the perfect haunted house a reality. From building props to setting up and decorating for the spooky adventure, the team worked together to create the haunted house for the fundraiser. Inspiration was provided by the popular blockbuster movie It with clowns featuring prominently throughout the creepy journey.

“I think that a haunted house is a great way to show our Halloween spirit and donate to a local cause,” shared one of the team members.

– Myra Nicks with Fox Run reporter Kellen McLean


myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Photo: Nunavut children’s author enthralls students

Just Posted

Watch: Scared students feed food bank

Fox Run fundraised with a haunted house over Halloween

Town employee to retire after seven years service

Chief Administrative Officer, Betty Osmond is working her last year with the Town

Photo: Nunavut children’s author enthralls students

Michael Kusugak visited C.P. Blakely this week to share stories

WATCH: Lacombe resident sees remarkable recovery after collision

Former Lacoka Female Hockey athlete Amanda Burt speaks to her recovery after a major collision

Red Deer RCMP seize shotguns, counterfeit currency linked to stolen vehicle

Suspects also charged with firearms and stolen vehicle offences

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

Russia hackers had targets worldwide

The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

Trucker killed in fiery crash a father of nine

Family identifies trucker killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash as father of nine

Astros win first World Series crown

Astros top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series

Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

VIDEO: New York governor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.

Eight people died in the attack in Manhattan

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

Most Read

  • Watch: Scared students feed food bank

    Fox Run fundraised with a haunted house over Halloween