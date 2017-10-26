COMMUNITY SUPPORT - Halloween Comedy Night will take place Oct. 28th at Westerner Park with all proceeds going to support the 126 Red Deer Sea Cadets future training. photo contributed

A night of laughs to support sea cadets

Halloween Comedy Night takes place at Red Deer’s Westerner Park on Saturday

Comedians Andrew Grose and Ben Proulx will be making their way to Westerner Park for a night of laughs to support the 126 Red Deer Sea Cadets.

Just in time for Oct. 31st, Halloween Comedy Night will take place Oct. 28th, with all proceeds going to support the 126 Red Deer Sea Cadets’ future training.

Although Halloween costumes aren’t required, they are highly encouraged.

“There will be a prize for best costume and their will be a costume contest. It’s an evening of finger food and laughs,” said Lori Lewis, branch member with Red Deer Sea Cadets.

The money goes to support a youth program run by the Navy League of Canada.

Lewis said it’s a youth program that teaches the kids leadership skills, and they get to work on community growth projects.

This year marks the first time of the event, and Lewis said she’s hoping it’s going to be a huge success.

“With the particular organization we do a lot of different fundraising for them so they can pursue the activities and go out on their sail weekends, and this was just one of the ideas that was brought up to try out this year for bringing in some extra funds for the kids to continue with their programming and training,” she said.

Even though it’s almost winter time, the kids continue to remain busy throughout the year, doing a number of sail weekends on Sylvan Lake, outdoor adventure training in Rocky Mountain House, as well as band together with other cadet organizations to do canoeing weekends and Stuff A Bus, an event they normally assist with every year. Stuff A Bus takes place at Parkland Mall just before Christmastime, where the kids collect Christmas gifts, loading them all onto a school bus.

Those interested in attending Halloween Comedy Night can call or text Lewis at 403-704-6150 no later than Oct. 26th at noon.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.

carlie.connolly@reddeerexpress.com

