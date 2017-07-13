Amazing Race style event for Sylvan Lake

A localized version of the hit reality T.V. show Amazing Race is coming to Sylvan Lake at the end of the month.

On July 29 Best Body Fitness will be hosting a unique opportunity to explore the Town of Sylvan Lake in the style of the television show.

Scott McDermott, owner of Best Body Fitness in Sylvan Lake, says the game is an opportunity to work with a lot of different businesses in Sylvan Lake.

“I think it will take people off the beaten path and show people there are options right here in Sylvan Lake,” said McDermott.

McDermott says lately he has found a lot of people are taking their business into Red Deer, not knowing what they need could be right in their backyard.

He hopes this event will increase support of local businesses in Sylvan Lake.

“I think this will take people away from the boardwalk and downtown to show what else there is in Sylvan Lake.”

Just like in the show, participants will register in teams of two and go on a scavenger hunt and solve clues around town.

Registration will require the use of a vehicle as participants will need to get to each location as quickly as they can.

McDermott says there will be road blocks, detours and challenges along the way the teams will have to face.

“We are going to make it as much as the show as possible,” explained McDermott. “I mean we can’t fly off to Africa, but we can take everyone to different parts of Sylvan.”

The event is timed, and McDermott says the teams will have to make it to the final marker by 4 p.m. on July 29.

“It is really going to test their knowledge of the town, and their problem solving skills I think.”

Currently the event has partnered with 14 local businesses.

McDermott says the support from businesses have been great in putting together this event.

Originally the Amazing Race day was going to be part of a summer-long fitness event put on by the gym, but people were busy and couldn’t commit to it, according to McDermott.

Instead, the organizers chose to pick one day to hold this event, believing it would be more successful as a single day event than part of a summer-long one.

“I really think this will sell out,” said McDermott, adding there is only room for 30 teams.

If everything goes well, McDermott would like to see the Sylvan Lake edition of The Amazing Race become an annual event.

If successful, he believes the day-long event could fill the hole the zombie run left in the town.

If the event is as successful as he hopes it will be, McDermott would also like to donate a portion of the proceeds to a local charity.

“I’d like to donate to something local, a grassroots project,” he said. In the past, events put on by Best Body Fitness have donated to programs such as the high school football team.

Because the event is expected to sell out, McDermott suggests anyone interested register early.

The cost of registration is $97 per person. Anyone interested can register through https://bestbodyfitness.clickfunnels.com/squeeze-page15011321, by calling the gym at 403-887-7667 or by visiting in person.

Those not interested in participating on a team, but would still like to be a part of the event can volunteer.

“We are looking for people to be at each clue and checkpoint,” said McDermott.

Those looking to volunteer can do so by contacting Best Body Fitness.

The last day to register, if it doesn’t sell out before hand, on July 26.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun, and people are really going to enjoy it,” said McDermott.