Barenaked Ladies set to hit a Red Deer stage

CROWD FAVOURITE - The Barenaked Ladies will be coming out to Red Deer Nov. 6th to perform songs off their upcoming album Fake Nudes along with some old hits. photo by Matt Barnes

World-renowned rockers Barenaked Ladies will hit a Red Deer stage this month.

The band heads to the Memorial Centre Nov. 6th.

They also happen to be releasing their 15th studio album, Fake Nudes soon. At the Red Deer show, people can expect to hear some songs off their upcoming album, along with some crowd favourites.

Band member Tyler Stewart said their latest album is named in honour of their band name.

“We realize that it’s been almost 30 years and we never really made fun of our own name, so we did, and also the phrase has been adopted by a certain orange guy south of the border, and so it’s a play on that phrase as well. Although it’s Fake Nudes, not fake news we thought it was a very topical idea to name it that,” said Stewart.

The album itself marks the band’s 15th record, and Stewart said there’s some stylistic departures on the record, and some territory they haven’t covered before with some different sounds.

“At the same time, I feel like that happens on every record we make. We’ve been together a long time and we really trust each other as musicians and as people, so we get this opportunity to make records and it gives you a chance to spread your wings and try new ideas.”

Stewart, who has been in the band for 27 years now, said there’s been lots of highlights looking back at their long career, but he said he likes to look appreciate the present.

“I’m finding more and more I’m appreciating what I have now, appreciating the fact that we’re still a band after all this time and that we still get together and make great music, and mostly that people want to come out and see us, that people will pay money to come and see our show live, which is really what we’re known for,” he said.

He added although there’s songs that people connect to like If I had a Million Dollars and Pinch Me, at the end of the day it’s about their live show.

“I guess I’m the proudest of the fact that we still go out there every night and put on a really great rock and roll show.”

Growing up, Stewart said music was always on in the house.

“I had younger parents, and so they always had good music on. They’re only 19 years older than I am, so stuff that was current on the charts or was popular, was always being played in our house.”

He also got his first drum kit when he was 12-years-old and has since never looked back.

“I just always played drums, it was something that I loved to do, and I was very fortunate to meet the Barenaked Ladies and join the band, and here we are 27 years later.”

The busy rockers will be touring across Canada until Dec. 19th, and will be busy going into the New Year. They will be taking part in The Rock Boat cruise, and will be travelling to the U.K.

“If I’m still alive we’ll keep going, so we’re looking forward to the future and especially to the new album Fake Nudes coming out on Nov. 17th.”

carlie.connolly@reddeerexpress.com

Like us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RedDeerExpress/ and follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/RedDeerExpress.