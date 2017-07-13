Classic movie “Jaws” to be screened at the lake

Grab your floaties, you aren’t going to want to miss this.

“And what did you say the name of this shark is?” Mayor Larry Vaughn.

After five years of requests and social media tags, the Town of Sylvan Lake has finally gotten everything in place to show the 1975 classic thriller “Jaws”.

The showing will take place Aug. 6 at 9:15 p.m. at Lakefront Park.

That’s right, the movie that’s made an entire generation afraid of the water will be shown while you float in the lake.

“There is some media post out there on the internet of people floating on the lake and the movie Jaws is playing,” said Joanne Gaudet, communications coordinator with the Town of Sylvan Lake.

“Every year we get people requesting we do this. This year alone we’ve already have five or six requests.”

Despite the ongoing requests, the Town has not done this showing before. This is because there were a lot of logistical concerns to figure out, which at the time did not work.

There were always concerns about where to show the movie, as the positioning is important for safety.

“The logistics of this are complicated. For instance we had to make sure we had a safe location to screen the movie,” said Gaudet.

Now however, everything is working out in favour of the Town.

With the new Town-owned lakefront property, Lakefront Park, the screening can be done in a little cove where audience members floating in the lake shouldn’t be swept away.

Added to the is the increase in staff with the parks and Recreation Department.

“We have a larger staff now that is able to accommodate an event like this,” said Gaudet. “They took this idea and just ran with it.”

To screen the movie, Sylvan Lake has partnered with Fresh Air Cinemas and Movies at the Beach.

According to Gaudet, with an event like this there is a need for a partnership to put together the best event they can.

“You need a partnership and you need the right elements in place.”

The right elements really need to be in place, as a screening like this is very weather dependant.

If the weather turns sour, it wouldn’t be possible to show the movie over the lake.

Luckily, for both the weather and those wishing to keep their feet firmly on the ground, the screen is double sided. Anyone wishing to stay safe and dry can still watch the movie from land.

“It’s also works for a day with poorer weather. If the weather isn’t nice enough to be floating on the lake but still fine, the movie can be watched on land,” said Gaudet.

Safety is also a concern with an event like this.

According to Gaudet, the Town is doing everything they can to ensure a safe viewing atmosphere, whether on land or in the water.

Most, if not all, lifeguards employed by the Town will be on duty that night at the beach. There will be one on land and some in the water on paddle boards to ensure everyone is safe.

The Sylvan Lake Fire Department will also be on hand, patrolling with their boat that night.

There will also be a swim line set up for an extra level of safety.

“It should also keep the sharks away,” Gaudet said about the swim line.

While there are safety precautions in place, Gaudet cautions the use of common-sense when taking in the movie.

She suggests using a flotation vest if viewing from the water and you are not a strong swimmer, or view from land.

There will also be a zero tolerance policy in place regarding alcohol.

“Every element of safety we can provide will be in place, but everyone should still use their common sense.”

Any pranksters out there, Gaudet say it would not be wise to scare viewer in the water.

“That would just be cruel. I would hate to see that,” she said.

Jaw will be showing on the west shore of Lakefront Park. It is expected to start around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 6.

“Jaws” is rated PG13 for strong bloody violence throughout, language, and brief nudity.

“We are praying to however controls the weather for a nice day,” Gaudet said.