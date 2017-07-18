Elvis Festival plays to evacuees and dedicated fans

Despite fires in B.C. this could be the largest gathering the event has seen

They wore blue suede shoes and sequined jumpsuits when the King returned to Barriere last weekend when 10 Elvis tribute artists gathered for the Canadian Bluemoon Elvis Festival at the North Thompson Fall Fairgrounds for three days of music and good times.

The B.C. Interior wildfires and evacuations didn’t put a dent in the event, and in fact by all appearances it was the largest held since the event started in Barriere back in 2015.

Of note this year was that the organizers of the Festival welcomed anyone who was in the area due to being evacuated from their homes at no charge. They also held two fundraising auctions to raise funds for evacuees.

Looks like Elvis will be back in Barriere in 2018.