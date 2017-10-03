FOSLL presents two author visits

Judith Graves will visit Sylvan Lake to speak with students and the public about her books and the writing process on Oct. 13. Photo Submitted

Friends of Sylvan LAke Library and ScotiaBank have partnered to bring two authors to town

Sylvan Lake will be welcoming two award-winning and best-selling authors to town in October.

The two visits are made possible thanks to a partnership between Friends of Sylvan Lake Library (FOSLL) and ScotiaBank. Thanks to this partnership, both visits will be free to the public as FOSLL and ScotiaBank are covering the costs.

According to a press release, the money for these author visits was raised through book sales and raffles on FOSLL’s part. The Sylvan Lake location of ScotiaBank collected donations which were matched by the bank.

Both authors, Sigmund Brouwer and Judith Graves, will visit local schools during the day before doing a presentation in the evening.

Red Deer native, Brouwer will be in town on Oct. 11, visiting three elementary schools; École Our Lady of the Rosary School, École Steffie Woima School, and C.P. Blakely School; during the day before heading to the library for the evening event.

He is a bestselling and award winning author of books for both children and adults. He specializes in books that appeal to boys in particular.

The young adult novel Dead Man’s Switch has over 4-million books in prints and was the winner of the Arthur Ellis Award for Canada’s best young adult mystery of the year and was a finalist in the TD Children’s Book Awards.

Brouwer’s adult novel Thief of Glory was selected as the Book of the Year for the American Christy Awards and is a winner of the Alberta’s Readers Choice Awards.

Brouwer’s event in the evening will be open to the public and will take place at the library from 7-8 p.m. in the programming room. Space is limited, and it is suggested to arrive early.

As a horror-writer, Friday the 13th is the perfect day for Alberta’s own Judith Graves to come to town. Her sessions will be different from the day and night.

Graves’s novels tend to skew towards the supernatural-horrors side of things covering tragic romance, werewolves, vampires, magic, and all things a bit creepy.

Writing for teens, she believes teen fiction can be action-paled, snakywhile still having those all-important emotions notes.

She has a few projects in the works, including a series to be co-authored by Brouwer and Natasha Deen.

Graves has also been published by Bloomsbury Spark under the pen name Judith Tewes.

In addition to being a published, award-winning author, Graves is also co-publisher of, and an acquisitions editor for, Leap Books, LLC. She also offers freelance editorial and manuscript reading service.

While speaking at École Fox Run School and École Mother Teresa School will talk about her horror stories and superheroes to the student.

That night, when it get’s truly spooky, Graves will present “A Killer Intro to Writing and Publishing”. This session is for those interested in the writing and publishing process.

The evening program will take place at the View Point Lounge in the NexSource Centre from 7-8 p.m.

FOSLL will be selling coffee and cake at both evening events.



