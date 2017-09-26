H.J. Cody’s choir competing to perform with Foriegner

The contest is put on by Zed 99 and is open to all Central Alberta high school choirs

The choir from H.J. Cody School want to sing with the band Foreigner.

The choir has entered a competition through the radio station Zed 98.9. This contest gives one high school choir the opportunity to sing “I Wanna Know What Love Is” on stage with the band Foreigner when the band comes to Red Deer on Oct. 13.

Before the choir could audition through a taped performance of the song, the choir had to be be chosen from the students, as only 25 members of any school’s choir is eligible to perform.

The winner of the contest is based on how many votes the choir’s video gets on the contest page.

“We need your votes,” said Kerry Heisler, the school’s choir director.

Voting is easy. Simply got to the radio station’s website, www.zed989.com and look for the “Rock with Foreigner -Voting Page” to cast your vote.

There is no registration needed, just a simple click casts your vote for one of the three competing choirs.

“We know Sylvan Lake has shown their ability to rally behind a great contest like this when we won Kraft Hockyville in 2014,” said the choir’s accompanist Darla Bell in an email.

Along with winning the one-in-a-lifetime chance to perform with the rock group, the school will also receive a $500 donation to the choir and music program.

Voting is now live and will be open until midnight on Oct. 5. The winning school will be announced on Oct. 6.

H.J. Cody is competing against choirs from Lindsay Thurber High School and Hunting Hills High School.

The chosen choir will perform the song with Foreigner on stage Oct. 13 at the Enmax Centrium.

“Sylvan Lake is tremendous at working as a community and supporting those around them,” said Heisler. “Go Lakers go!”

