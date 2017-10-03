Photo: Sylvan’s got some talent

The first round of auditions for Sylvan’s Got Talent, a talent show put together by the Sylvan Lake Refugee Project, took place Oct. 2. Most of those auditioning on thei first night were younger presenter, with the adults largely taking place the following night. The judges have the difficult jobs of taking roughly 35 acts and choosing 20 to perform in the show on Nov. 3. The acts range in style and include: dancers, bands, singer songwriters, musicians, a comedian and cheerleaders between the ages 6-76. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News