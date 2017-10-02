Photos: Alberta Arts and Cultures Days in Sylvan Lake

Alberta Arts and Culture Days was a hit in Sylvan Lake, with many events over the three days to strike any fancy.
Everything from music, art, theatre, and discovering different cultures was covered through the events in Sylvan Lake.
Many people came out for the Discover Syria event hosted at the Sylvan Lake Library on Sept. 30 in partnership with Central Alberta Refugee Effort (C.A.R.E).
“We’ve got a really great turn out, a lot of people seem to be really interested,” said Corrie Brown, a programmer with the library.
C.A.R.E. Program Coordinator Sadia Khan said it was great to see so many people out to the event and partaking in the activities.
The turn out included adults and children who were all curious about the country and asked questions.
Many of the questions were asked during a presentation about the country in the library’s programming room.
Questions included where the civil war effected the country the most, what the cities in Syria are like compared to Canada, and what was it like to experience a Canadian winter for the first time.
Those helping with the program where volunteers from the Red Deer area who all came to Canada from Syria and Iraq.
The library also hosted another cultural event for Alberta Arts and Culture Days. On Oct. 1, the library invited Cindy Leclerc to prepare a Bannock Brunch for preregistered guests.
The lunch consisted of homemade elk stew and fresh bannock made on site.
“I love the library, they provide a safe place for kids to come and read and play,” Leclerc said.
She has participated in events for the library numerous times, often making bannock.
Leclerc says she loves the work and is happy to do the presentations and make bannock for others. She often does presentations for schools as well.
Leclerc also spoke about local events anyone can take part in, such as pow wows and sweat lodges in Red Deer.
Outside of the library, the House of Music taught guitar and ukulele lessons the morning of Sept. 30. Later that afternoon was kids karaoke.
At the NexSource centre, kids could participate in arts and crafts or take in art displays.
Sunday night the theatrical play “The Spark: A Hero Takes Charge” was presented at the Senior’s Centre.
