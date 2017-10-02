Photos: Alberta Arts and Cultures Days in Sylvan Lake

There were many activities and events to take part of during the annual three-day event

Alberta Arts and Culture Days was a hit in Sylvan Lake, with many events over the three days to strike any fancy.

Everything from music, art, theatre, and discovering different cultures was covered through the events in Sylvan Lake.

Many people came out for the Discover Syria event hosted at the Sylvan Lake Library on Sept. 30 in partnership with Central Alberta Refugee Effort (C.A.R.E).

“We’ve got a really great turn out, a lot of people seem to be really interested,” said Corrie Brown, a programmer with the library.

C.A.R.E. Program Coordinator Sadia Khan said it was great to see so many people out to the event and partaking in the activities.

The turn out included adults and children who were all curious about the country and asked questions.

Many of the questions were asked during a presentation about the country in the library’s programming room.

Questions included where the civil war effected the country the most, what the cities in Syria are like compared to Canada, and what was it like to experience a Canadian winter for the first time.

Those helping with the program where volunteers from the Red Deer area who all came to Canada from Syria and Iraq.

The library also hosted another cultural event for Alberta Arts and Culture Days. On Oct. 1, the library invited Cindy Leclerc to prepare a Bannock Brunch for preregistered guests.

The lunch consisted of homemade elk stew and fresh bannock made on site.

“I love the library, they provide a safe place for kids to come and read and play,” Leclerc said.

She has participated in events for the library numerous times, often making bannock.

Leclerc says she loves the work and is happy to do the presentations and make bannock for others. She often does presentations for schools as well.

Leclerc also spoke about local events anyone can take part in, such as pow wows and sweat lodges in Red Deer.

Outside of the library, the House of Music taught guitar and ukulele lessons the morning of Sept. 30. Later that afternoon was kids karaoke.

At the NexSource centre, kids could participate in arts and crafts or take in art displays.

Sunday night the theatrical play “The Spark: A Hero Takes Charge” was presented at the Senior’s Centre.



Megan Penner (left), her sister Jordyn (right) and friend Falyn Mach get a little messy with finger paints during the Alberta Arts and Cultures Days on Sept. 30. The finger painting was part of Discover Syria, and participants would fill in a picture of a dove with various colours using only their fingers. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Caroline Vandriel ladles out homemade elk stew during Bannock Brunch at the library. The event, which was by registration only, gave attendees a taste of homemade elk stew and bannock - which many asked for second or third helpings of. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

For Alberta Arts and Cultures day a presentation about Syria was available for any who was interested. The presentation was done by recent immigrants to Canada who answered questions about the education system, life style, food and the civil war in the country. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Cindy Leclerc speaks to one guest about smudging and the sage she uses before the start of the Bannock Brunch on Oct. 1. Leclerc also provided guests with information about Native Americans including local events anyone can attend such as sweat lodges in Red Deer. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News