Photos: CarnEvil at H.J. Cody

As part of the drama course, students at H.J. Cody worked together to create a haunted house.

This is the 10th year of the haunted house at H.J. Cody, though Jacqui Renwick, drama and leadership teacher at the high school, says there have been a few breaks here and there in that time.

According to Renwick, the students plan and put the entire show together themselves. They are responsible with planning the theme, building the sets, costumes and even doing hair and make-up for the show.

In the first half-an-hour the house was open, 15 people had gone through.

All money raised through the haunted hause goes directly back to the school’s drama department.

There are two more showing left of the CarnEvil; Mon., Oct. 30 from 4 – 7 p.m., and Tues., Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. Entry to the haunted house costs $3 per visit.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

