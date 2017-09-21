Sylvan Lake ready for Alberta Culture Days

This year is the 10th anniversary for Alberta Culture Days, and Sylvan Lake has multiple events happening throughout the weekend.

Taking place Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, Alberta Culture Days features hands-on and interactive activities in communities across the province.

Sylvan Lake is hosting 10 different events over the weekend with a little bit of everything present. There will be art, music, drama and cultural exchanges.

On Sept. 29 fans of art will be able to partake in a self-guided tour of the town’s art. Guests will be given a pedometer and a brochure which will direct them through town beginning at the NexSource Centre.

Those interested in the Art Walk can participate between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sept. 29.

The NexSource Centre will also be hosting a paint night on Sept. 29. The event will be held in the Viewpoint Lounge, and is open to those 18 years and older.

Pre-registration is needed for the Date Night Paint Night event.

Saturday, Sept. 30 has many events to take part in around town.

The House of Music is be teaching drop-in guitar and ukulele from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This event is open to children aged four and up with a cost of $5 per student.

The House of Music will also be hosting Kids Karaoke from 1:30-3 p.m. This event is open to children aged four and up. This event cost $5 per child.

Those participating in the events at the House of Music will be entered to win one of three prizes.

The library will be hosting an event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to Discover Syria. This event will include music, food and art from the country, while also giving guests the chance to meet volunteers from the Central Alberta Refugee Effort.

The NexSource Centre will be hosting free children’s crafts from 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 30 as well.

The final day of Alberta Culture Days features food, art and drama.

On Oct. 1, a Bannock Brunch will be available at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library from 1:30-3 p.m.. This event will feature bannock, elk meat stew and an aboriginal tea.

The NexSource Centre will have an Art Display from 1:30-5 p.m. as well as a display from the Sylvan Lake Archives.

The display from the archives will feature art done in classes in the 1950s and a display of World War I local veteran information and photographs.

Alberta Culture Days will end on Oct. 1 with a comedic play from Accidental Humour Co called “The Spark: A Hero Takes Charge”. This show is said to “blends live-action antics with high-octane video projection.”

The show will be held at the Senior’s Centre.

Tickets for “The Spark” are available at the NexSource Centre for $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

More information about Alberta Culture Days can be found at www.culturetourism.alberta.ca and www.sylvanlake.ca.

