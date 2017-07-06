A century of rodeo excitment in Benalto

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Benalto Fair and Rodeo, which will take place July 6-9 at the Benalto Ag Society grounds. Photo by Megan Roth

It’s been a century of thrills, chills and spills at the Benalto Fair and Stampede.

July 6 marks the start 100th redo in Benalto, making it one of the oldest rodeo events in Canada – the oldest being the Raymond Stampede from Raymond, Alta which began in 1902.

The Benalto fair will be pumping out four days adrenaline packed thrills over four days, July 6-9.

All four days take place at the Benalto exhibition grounds located on 50 Street, Benalto.

The weekend is jammed packed as the Benalto Ag Society celebrates the 100th anniversary of the fair and stampede.

The excitement all beings Thursday evening with free admittance to the slack performances. The gate opens at 6:30, but the beer gardens open at 5 p.m. and the food vendors open at 5:30 p.m.

In the following days the action picks up, and the last three days begin with a pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m.

July 7 will also have the Junior Rodeo events in the morning, beginning at 9 a.m. and the food and trade show vendors open for business at 11 a.m. The hall exhibits for the bench fair open to the public at 4 p.m. on July 1. Beer gardens for the day open to the public at 4 p.m.

The pro rodeo performances begin at 6:30 p.m. on July 7.

Each performance of the rodeo will have wild pony races as the intermission entertainment. Though on July 7, Benalto’s Stampede Queen will also be crowned during the intermission.

If Friday was busy, it has nothing on Saturday which is jam packed with events and action to participate in.

The horse show begins at 8 a.m. sharp on July 8 and the bench fair will open it’s doors at 9 a.m.

July 8 will also have demos – including and obstacle challenge – beginning at noon, the food and trade show vendors open at 11 a.m. and the beer gardens open at noon.

Saturday will have a couple more events to keep people busy throughout the day. An antique automobile and equipment display will be available to view from 12-5 p.m. at the Benalto Ag Grounds parking lot.

A tailgate sale will start at 10 p.m. in front of the Benalto School.

And there will also be a parade beginning at 11 a.m. to celebrate the event.

Of course that isn’t all that’s happening. After the rodeo performances, which being at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Ag Society says there will be a fireworks display to end the day.

Sunday’s event’s aren’t as jam-packed but just as exciting.

After the customary pancake breakfast, audiences can take in the horse show jumping which begins at 8 a.m. The exhibit hall for the bench fair opens at 10:30 a.m. and will close at 1:30 p.m. to prepare for the awards. The food and trade show opens at 11 a.m. as well.

Also beginning at 11 a.m. is the chance to meet a bit of royalty, as the rodeo has arranged a meet and greet with the Stampede Queen.

The pro rodeo performances begin at 1 p.m. on July 9.