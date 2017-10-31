Beacon Hill playground receives grant for playground

Fortis Alberta awarded one of their Community in Action grants to the elementary school

Principal Trevor Sanche and Dan Lapointe posed together with a teacher and some of the students during the school’s Halloween parade on Oct. 31. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

The Beacon Hill Halloween parade brought not only many colourful costumes to the gym but also a presentation to celebrate a grant awarded to the school to help build the playground. Fortis Alberta awarded one of their two Community in Action grants to the Beacon Hill Elementary School playground. Dan Lapointe applied for the $5000 grant when the school team was busy raising funds for the project and was at the parade for the presentation, Oct. 31.

Fortis gives out two Community in Action grants a year, one in northern Alberta and one in the southern Alberta. The second grant was awarded to the Sylvan Lake Spray Park.

“We’re in the middle so we got them both,” Lapointe said. “It was great opportunity for [Fortis] to invest back into the communities they serve,” he said.

Stan Orlesky, supervisor for key accounts at Fortis Alberta also attended the presentation. “Fortis Alberta’s pillars of giving are health, safety, education and environment,” he said, adding that if an organization applies for a grant in any one of those areas there’s a good chance they will receive the grant.

The installation of the playground will be delayed until next week due to the rain and snow this weekend.



