Principal Trevor Sanche and Dan Lapointe posed together with a teacher and some of the students during the school’s Halloween parade on Oct. 31. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

Beacon Hill playground receives grant for playground

Fortis Alberta awarded one of their Community in Action grants to the elementary school

The Beacon Hill Halloween parade brought not only many colourful costumes to the gym but also a presentation to celebrate a grant awarded to the school to help build the playground. Fortis Alberta awarded one of their two Community in Action grants to the Beacon Hill Elementary School playground. Dan Lapointe applied for the $5000 grant when the school team was busy raising funds for the project and was at the parade for the presentation, Oct. 31.

Fortis gives out two Community in Action grants a year, one in northern Alberta and one in the southern Alberta. The second grant was awarded to the Sylvan Lake Spray Park.

“We’re in the middle so we got them both,” Lapointe said. “It was great opportunity for [Fortis] to invest back into the communities they serve,” he said.

Stan Orlesky, supervisor for key accounts at Fortis Alberta also attended the presentation. “Fortis Alberta’s pillars of giving are health, safety, education and environment,” he said, adding that if an organization applies for a grant in any one of those areas there’s a good chance they will receive the grant.

The installation of the playground will be delayed until next week due to the rain and snow this weekend.


myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sylvan Family Health Centre receives award

Just Posted

Beacon Hill playground receives grant for playground

Fortis Alberta awarded one of their Community in Action grants to the elementary school

Sylvan Family Health Centre receives award

The Patient’s Medical Home Outstanding Family Practice award was handed out Oct. 31

Socktober brings in a pile of socks for the homeless

Fox Run students to help keep those on the street warm with donated socks

Midget A Lakers lose to Flyers

Midget A Lakers lost 5-3 to the Foothills Flyers, Oct. 27

H.J. Cody students gear up for a Christmas musical

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” will run from Dec. 6-16

Sheep on the lam in Penticton

Not black sheep, but pretty baaaah-d

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

Bring back safe prison tattooing to protect health: federal ombudsman

Unsafe tattooing can spread HIV and hepatitis between inmates

Conflict-of-interest screens working well, Trudeau cabinet ministers say

Allegations of conflict of interest that have stalked Finance Minister Bill Morneau

Doctor says Canadian-led heart valve surgery details will ‘blow people’s minds’

Vancouver’s Dr. David Wood led a study involving 411 patients

Abandoning a boat in Canadian waters will no longer be legal: Garneau

600 derelict vessels already sit in Canadian waters

FBI’s first blows: Trump campaign boss charged; aide flips into Russia witness

Manafort and Gates plead not guilty to all charges

Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 89

Fats Domino was one of the first 10 honorees named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Most Read