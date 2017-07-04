Changes in store for the third annual Midway in Sylvan Lake

SYLVAN MIDWAY - Get your tickets ready as the Sylvan Lake Midway will once again be taking off July 6-9. This year the event will be held in the Lakeshore Park parking lot.

After a number of years without a fair, Sylvan Lake is working towards making it’s midway an annual event.

This year’s event, the third since being reintroduced in 2015, will see some small changes that can have a big impact.

The first change is with the company providing the midway.

According to Michelle Houle, special events coordinator with the Town of Sylvan Lake, the company the town used to use was no longer available.

“The company we used to use decided to go with larger cities and venues for their midways. They wanted to go with places like The Westerner or The Stampede,” explained Houle.

With this company no longer able to make it out to Sylvan Lake, Houle had to look for a new partnership – which was found with Wild Rose Show Inc.

Sylvan Lake used to partner with Wild Rose Shows during the last incarnation of the midway, but this is the first time working together in a number of years.

Houle said she is pleased to have fostered the partnership with the familiar company because many that provide midway entertainment look for long term contracts right away.

“If everything goes well with Wild Rose this year, we will likely look to them to provide the midway again next year,” Houle said.

Working with a new company means a few changes in the set up as well as the games and rides provided.

“each company is a little different and provides something different from the others,” said Houle.

Another change will be the location. Houle decided to change the venue to the parking lot at Lakefront Park.

She believes the proximity to the park will be a benefit to the event, saying it will draw people in from the area.

Houle says she is looking forward to walking the grounds and taking in all the action.

“I always look forward to the games and food at the midway,” Houle laughed.

Houle believes the midway is a fun event the entire community can get involved with and have some fun.

She particularly pointed out the family friendly environment.

“I think this is a good way to spend some family time. There is fun, games, ride everything is right there,” Houle said.

The midway will open to the public on July 6, with the gates opening at 5 p.m.

The midway will be open from July 6-9 at varying times.

The last day open, July 9, the midway closes at 6 p.m.

Wristbands to enter the park are $30 a day, with tickets for rides and games costing $1 for one ticket or $55 for 60.

“I hope everyone will come out and enjoy the fun the midway provides,” said Houle.