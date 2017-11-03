Photo by Kellen McLean/Fox Run reporter

Students inspired to volunteer, do good at conference

Thirty eight Fox Run students attended the WE.org conference in Calgary

Thirty eight Fox Run students and teachers attended an inspirational conference put on by WE.org at the Saddledome in Calgary on Nov. 1. Fox Run School has been attending WE Day the last four years as a reward to students who earn points through volunteer hours and fundraisers they organize.

WE Day is a convention to celebrate the youth who help out in their school and world community. This celebration is a fun day for thousands of kids who get the opportunity to go and see how much of an impact they can make in the world. Over forty students applied to attend WE Day this year from Fox Run.

Founders, Craig and Marc Kielburger created Me to WE, an international charity dedicated to providing people with tools and skills to help end the cycle of poverty. Craig was twelve years old when he read an article in the Toronto Star describing child labour in other countries. The article impacted him deeply and inspired him and his brother to take action. The brothers believe WE Day helps empower young people to create the positive change they wish to see in the world.

Students got the chance to listen and learn from twenty two inspirational speakers, such as George Takei, who strive to make a difference in the world. The speakers inspired the crowd with their struggles, experiences, and dreams to real life causes. Attendees also heard live performances from Lindsay Ell, the Celebrity Marauders and the Kenyan Boys Choir.

“WE Day is such a great way to inspire students to help support change globally and locally. It is a way to celebrate with other youth and share and celebrate some of their accomplishments and also to learn how to support others,” shared Fox Run Renaissance coordinator, DeeAnn Daniels.

Daniels continued by saying the reason the school started Lunch Leaders at the school is to encourage students who care about bettering our world. Every month, this group chooses what cause they want to support and then plans fundraisers to support both local and global initiatives.

– Myra Nicks with Fox Run reporter Kellen McLean


myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com
