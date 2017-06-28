Library Reading Program kickoff: Fun in the sun

Around 40 children, along with their parents showed up for the program’s official kickoff

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library was a cheery place to be this past weekend, with Saturday marking the grand opening of this year’s Summer Reading Program.

Around 40 children, along with their parents showed up for the program’s official kickoff – which featured a gamut of games and activities set up all around the library for them on June 24.

According to Summer Reading Coordinator Alecia Daniels, activities included scavenger hunts, cookie making, crafts, bubbles and chalk drawing – among several others.

“It’s also a way to attract people to the program, to advertise and get people excited for the program,” said Daniels on Saturday afternoon. “It’s been pretty good so far – a nice weekend, for sure.”

Daniels admitted she was worried that the activities she’d chosen for the weekend wouldn’t be popular, but once she saw the excitement and happiness on the faces of all the youngsters in attendance, those worries quickly subsided, since “it all seems to be a hit.”

She took a moment to thank and acknowledge the work of the many volunteers who attended the event to help make it a success.

“I think it will be a good program this year – we’re excited to do this for another summer.”