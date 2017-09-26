Man arrested after selling stolen goods

Ponoka RCMP made an arrest and recovered some stolen property after it was reportedly being sold online. File photo

A man has been charged in relation to selling stolen property following a complaint earlier this month.

Back on Sept. 19, a report was made about someone using Kijiji to allegedly sell stolen goods online.

That tip led police to enter into an investigation, resulting in the RCMP arranging to meet the sellers three days later. After it was confirmed the item the two individuals had presented for sale was actually reported stolen, a man and a woman were placed under arrest.

As of now, only 42-year-old Cory Twins of the Louis Bull First Nation is facing charges in the incident. He has been charged with trafficking in property obtained by crime, breach of probation and driving while disqualified. Twins was denied bail and was remanded in custody.

The investigation is continuing.

The Ponoka RCMP are pleased the situation was reported, which allowed them to gather the necessary evidence to effect an arrest and recover the stolen property.

In addition, if someone is the subject of a theft, and there is reason to believe that property is being posted for sale – contact the nearest police department immediately.

jordie.dwyer@ponokanews.com