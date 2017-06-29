SAY HELLO TO HIGH SCHOOL - Kora-lynn Juneau and Logan Somerville acted as emcees for the Grade 9 Farewell at Mother Teresa School where the students said good-bye to junior high and hello to senior high. The night was treated like a graduation, complete with fancy dress, speeches and a dance to end the night. Photo by Megan Roth /Sylvan Lake News

Photo: Ecole Mother Teresa sends off Grade 9 students

Grade 9 students came out wearing their best for the farewell ceremony on June 14.

By Megan Roth

Grade 9 students came out wearing their best for the farewell ceremony on June 14.

Most Read