LAST ASSEMBLY - The Grade 8 students at Ecole Fox Run School celebrated their last assembly before going to high school by creating a video for all to watch. The video, prepared by a few students was well recieved by the numberous staff, students and guests at the June 29 assembly. PHOTO BY MEGAN ROTH/SYLVAN LAKE NEWS

Photo: Grade 8 students say good-bye to Fox Run School

The last assembly of the year was dedicated to and run by the Grade 8 students.

By Megan Roth

