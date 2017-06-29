DONATION - Sylvan Lake and District Lions Club President Fred Schmaltz presents a cheque for $4,000 to Sean Durkin [left], Amy Komarniski and Jared Waldo. The donation is part of the Lions’ centennial project - an instalment of a planned total of $20,000 over five years - in support of the NexSource Centre. Photo submitted

Photo: Lions Club makes donation

The $4,000 donation is part of the club’s centennial project.

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY FRED SCHMALTZ

The $4,000 donation is part of the club’s centennial project.

Most Read