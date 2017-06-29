Photo: Scream for ice cream

CANADA SCREAMS FOR ICE CREAM - Tayah Tucker accepts an ice cream treat from volunteer Jessica Beckwith. Tucker was one of many residents of Sylvan Lake to purchase ice cream on Saturday, during the Canada Screams for Ice Cream event. From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. residents were able to purchase ice cream for $2 donations. The proceeds of the event went toward the Flipside Youth Centre. PHOTO BY SAM MACDONALD/SYLVAN LAKE NEWS