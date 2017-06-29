Photo: Scream for ice cream

PHOTO BY SAM MACDONALD
June 24 was Canada Screams for Ice Cream where ice cream could be purchased for $2.
June 24 was Canada Screams for Ice Cream where ice cream could be purchased for $2.
PHOTO BY SAM MACDONALD
June 24 was Canada Screams for Ice Cream where ice cream could be purchased for $2.
The grand opening of the facility was June 12 and 20
The new park will temporarily take the place of Wild Rapids Waterslide Park
Test your knowledge about Canada’s history
An estimated 150 donors are needed from Central Alberta
New developments to Gasoline Alley to accomodate increased traffic in area.